17-year-old student found dead inside KISS University hostel, cops suspect suicide

BHUBANESWAR: A Plus II second year student of KISS University was found dead in his hostel room on Friday evening.

Police said the student, 17 years of age, is believed to have died by suicide but detailed investigation is underway.

Preliminary investigation revealed the boy was alone in the hostel room and his roommates were appearing the annual examination of MIL Odia subject. His MIL subject was Hindi.

A native of Nuapada district, the boy was found hanging from a bunk bed. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The body was later shifted to Capital Hospital for postmortem. Infocity police and a scientific team rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.

Police said the room was being searched to ascertain if he had left behind any note. “Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the exact details will emerge after receiving the boy’s postmortem report,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.