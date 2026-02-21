17-year-old student found dead inside KISS University hostel, cops suspect suicide

BHUBANESWAR: A Plus II second year student of KISS University was found dead in his hostel room on Friday evening.
Police said the student, 17 years of age, is believed to have died by suicide but detailed investigation is underway.
Preliminary investigation revealed the boy was alone in the hostel room and his roommates were appearing the annual examination of MIL Odia subject. His MIL subject was Hindi.
A native of Nuapada district, the boy was found hanging from a bunk bed. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The body was later shifted to Capital Hospital for postmortem. Infocity police and a scientific team rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.
Police said the room was being searched to ascertain if he had left behind any note. “Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the exact details will emerge after receiving the boy’s postmortem report,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.
In another case, a 28-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide reportedly over a dispute with his girlfriend when the two had visited a hotel in Pokhariput area on Thursday night. The deceased, a native of Fatehgarh in Nayagarh, earlier worked in Hyderabad. He returned to Odisha after losing his job last year, said the police.
He was in a relationship with the 26-year-old woman, a native of Daspalla, since the last four years. While he was pursuing a data analytics course in the city, the woman was employed as a nurse in a private clinic.
Police said, the two went to a hotel on Thursday night. In the wee hours, the woman found him hanging from the window using a cloth. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, police said.