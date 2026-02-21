36-year-old arrested for murder of dhaba owner in Odisha

BALASORE: Simulia police in Balasore district on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of murdering a roadside dhaba owner five days ago.

The accused is Suryakanta Behera alias Muna of Guagadia village under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district. Muna killed Gajendra Panda (63) as he suspecting the dhaba owner of having an extramarital affair with his wife, said police.

Balasore Sadar SDPO Subhranshu Sekhar Nayak said the accused’s wife was an employee in the dhaba located along NH-16 near Jamujhadi chowk. Muna suspected that his wife was having an illicit relationship with Panda. On February 16, Panda was sleeping alone in the dhaba when the accused arrived late in the night and reportedly stabbed him multiple times with a sharp weapon.

After committing the crime, Munna fled the spot. Gajendra was found dead with his throat slit and multiple injures on the head by the dhaba staff the next morning.

The SDPO said police registered a case and started investigation. After probing Panda’s financial dealings and questioning the eatery staff, police arrested the accused. Muna reportedly confessed to his crime during interrogation. On the day, he was taken to the dhaba for crime scene recreation. The sharp weapon used in the crime was seized from him, Nayak added. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody