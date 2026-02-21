A historic roadmap laid for Odisha’s future, says Manmohan Samal

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJP on Friday welcomed the state budget for 2026-27 presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, describing it as historic, inclusive and a visionary roadmap to accelerate growth and fulfill the aspirations of people across sectors.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal said the budget reflects the party’s commitment to building a Samrudha Odisha and prioritises agriculture, irrigation, health, education, industry, tourism, skill development and food security. Calling it the largest budget in the state’s history, he said the financial plan includes 16 new welfare schemes with special focus on farmers, women, youth and the poor.

Samal highlighted key initiatives such as a Rs 5,000 crore revolving fund for paddy procurement, expansion of skill development centres, new universities in four districts and industrial infrastructure including a pharma park, med-tech park and shipbuilding cluster. “The double-engine government has prioritised comprehensive development, and this budget will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of all sections,” he said.

Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the budget as welfare-oriented and visionary, aligned with the goal of building a Viksit Odisha. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Majhi, he said the proposals to establish new universities, engineering colleges and World Skill Centres would strengthen education and youth employability.