AI cams foil major poaching bid in Similipal, 39 arrested

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: A major poaching attempt was successfully foiled inside the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district after AI-enabled surveillance cameras detected a group of armed intruders entering the sanctuary late on Wednesday night.

Swift real-time alerts received from AI-integrated cameras installed inside the reserve helped in immediate mobilisation of forest personnel, leading to a 24-hour combing operation that ended with the surrender of at least 39 poachers, said Baripada circle RCCF and STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni.

He said the armed group was tracked through an AI-based trail guard monitoring system installed in the forests of Similipal. “Acting on real-time detection and intelligence inputs, staff from Similipal south division, along with personnel from three forest ranges and three armed units of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF), launched a coordinated operation on Wednesday. After nearly 24 hours of intensive combing, the poachers surrendered voluntarily,” said Gogineni.

STR authorities recovered nine guns, a large quantity of gunpowder, more than 20 bows and arrows, along with other weapons and incriminating materials from the possession of the poachers.

The accused are residents of Ambikadeipur, Mahalisahi, Lukuida, Matakmatla, Jitusahi, Khaladi and Langadi villages under Udala police limits.

A case has been registered in Jenabil wildlife range, and further investigation is underway. STR officials said an FIR will be lodged with the police for violations under the Arms Act.

The STR field director said, “The successful operation marks a new phase of strengthened wildlife protection in Similipal. The entire tiger reserve is now under surveillance through around 220 AI-integrated trail guard cameras to detect trespassing and monitor wildlife movement.”