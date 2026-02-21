Bigger and Better: CM Mohan Charan Majhi’s Viksit Odisha vision

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday presented a Rs 3.1 lakh crore annual budget for 2026-27, the largest ever in the history of the state, with the government walking its talk on fast-paced development to achieve the Viksit Odisha milestones for 2036 and 2047.

As he presented his third budget, which is 6.9 per cent bigger in size compared to last year’s Rs 2.9 lakh crore, Majhi said: “The State Budget 2026-27 lays out a clear roadmap for inclusive growth, reflecting the collective aspirations of Annadatas (farmers), Narishakti (women), youth, and every stakeholder in the state’s progress.”

Anchored in the idea of ‘Lokanka Unnati, Rajyara Pragati’ (People’s Welfare and State’s Progress), the budget rests on six pillars of progress - People First, Rural Empowerment, Prosperity for All, Our Legacy, Our Pride, Technology Leading the Way, and People-centric Governance.

Majhi also announced 16 new initiatives with an allocation of Rs 5,575 crore. The announcements included the establishment of a world-class Shree Jagannath Interpretation Centre at Puri at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. He also announced an allocation of Rs 5 crore for the preparation of a detailed inventory of all the ornaments of the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath.

Besides, Majhi also announced Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana, under which saving instruments of Rs 20,000 will be created in the name of girls born in families belonging to economically weaker sections. The beneficiaries will be provided Rs 100,001 on completion of graduation, he added.