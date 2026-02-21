Central University of Odisha students stage protest over academic delays and poor facilities

JEYPORE: Students of the Central University of Odisha (CUO) on Friday staged protest in front of the administrative building at Sunabeda, alleging prolonged academic delays and poor campus facilities.

Hundreds of students participated in the agitation and accused the university authorities of failing to declare examination results of Forestry, Agriculture and Dairy Science departments for nearly two years. Tribal students alleged that delays in verification processes have prevented them from receiving government fellowships and stipends.

The agitators further claimed examination notices were issued with back dates despite incomplete syllabus coverage, raising concerns over academic functioning and transparency.

They also highlighted disruption of water supply in hostels since February 16, lack of transport facilities between hostels and academic blocks, and alleged sale of expired food items in the campus canteen.

Later in the day, the agitating students submitted a nine-point charter of demands to in-charge vice-chancellor Narasingha Charan Panda. The demands included immediate declaration of pending results, regular appointment of vice-chancellor and faculty members, restoration of basic facilities and establishment of a proper grievance redressal mechanism.

Panda assured the students that the issues would be resolved within seven days following which the agitation was called off.

However, the students warned of intensifying their protest, including an indefinite boycott of classes, if their demands were not met within the stipulated period.