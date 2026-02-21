CM Mohan Charan Majhi bets big on farm income, allocates Rs 14,701 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has proposed a Rs 5,000 crore revolving fund and an annual allocation of Rs 6,088 crore under its flagship Samruddha Krushak Yojana to ensure paddy procurement at a remunerative price of Rs 3,100 per quintal, alongside enhanced input assistance to farmers.

Presenting the Agriculture budget of Rs 14,701.39 crore for 2026-27, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the government is committed to strengthen farmers’ income and bring them firmly into the economic mainstream.

In order to address the storage space constraints, Majhi said the government has also prioritised creation of modern storage infrastructure to support higher procurement. “Odisha, participating in the Centre’s World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan to strengthen post-harvest infrastructure, has taken up construction of 19 godowns with a capacity of 31,500 metric tonnes (MT) in the first phase while an additional storage capacity of 3.97 lakh MT is planned across 10 districts with a budget provision of Rs 240 crore. These facilities will enable safe storage of procured paddy and rice,” he said.

Separately, the state has proposed creation of modern scientific storage facilities with a total capacity of about 11 lakh tonne to strengthen foodgrain management under the public distribution system (PDS), minimise losses and improve distribution efficiency. To strengthen direct income support, Rs 2,030 crore has been earmarked for the CM-KISAN scheme, which supplements the Centre’s PM-KISAN programme. The scheme benefited 51.56 lakh farmers in 2025-26, including landless households, urban farmers and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).