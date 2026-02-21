Eye on civic polls, Odisha govt packs budget with urban development, infrastructure initiatives

BHUBANESWAR: From PMAY-Urban Bandhu and Chief Minister’s Smart City Mission to Eight Model Industrial Cities Programme, BCPPER corridor and Swachh Odisha scheme, the state government on Friday unveiled an ambitious budget, packed with new projects and initiatives, to push forward welfare measures and civic infrastructure.

The announcements are being widely seen as a strategic move of the BJP government to address key challenges, accelerate growth and woo urban voters in the run-up to the civic polls, which are due in 2027. The state will invest Rs 10,738 crore for urban development schemes and projects, which is 7.25 per cent more than previous year’s allocation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a new Chief Minister Smart City Mission with an outlay of Rs 100 crore. This new initiative targets the comprehensive development of major cities through convergence of urban infrastructure schemes and ensuring provision of basic urban facilities to become liveable.

Under Samruddha Sahara scheme, with an outlay of Rs 320 crore, investment will be made for comprehensive town planning, development of new city and improving infrastructure. The thrust will be on new Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradeep Economic Region (BCPPER) corridor and key urban clusters of Sambalpur and Berhampur.

Under new initiatives, he said Liveable Cities Mission and Eight Model Industrial Cities Programme will be taken up, covering more than 50 cities.