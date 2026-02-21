Five arrested for killing 32-year-old man in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Madhupatna police on Friday arrested five persons on charges of killing a 32-year-old Soumya Ranjan Jena in Nuapada Press Colony.

The accused are Utkal Keshari Pasayat alias Huku (30) of Nuapada, Abhijit Mohanty alias Nandu (25) of Khapuria Labour Colony, Priyabrat Tripathy alias Poda alias Guddu (25) of 42 Mouza, Himanshu Sekhar Nayak alias Baun (30), and Rudra Prasad Chand alias Omm (22), both of Nuapada. Police seized a countrymade pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge, three vehicles and four mobile phones from them.

Addressing mediapersons here, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said Soumya along with the five accused and several others had gone to the abandoned quarter in Press Colony to consume alcohol and other contraband substances on Wednesday.

While they were consuming alcohol, Priyabrat and Abhijit reportedly showed off a gun to their companions. During that time Utkal reportedly requested the duo and got the gun in his hand. The others left the quarter to buy alcohol and food, leaving Utkal and Soumya alone.

“Meanwhile, under the influence of alcohol, an altercation broke out between Utkal and Soumya. The situation escalated and in a fit of rage, he fired at Soumya. The bullet struck him between the chest and upper abdomen,” Dnyandeo said.