Five school staff held for sexual assault of 12-year-old over two years in Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara police on Saturday arrested three teachers and a peon of a private school for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl multiple times over the past two years. A woman teacher was also held on charges of abetment and concealment.

The accused were identified as Chandan Kumar Prusty (37), Biswa Ranjan Sahoo (31), Rashmikanta Biswal (47) and Minati Bai (34), all teachers, and Rashmi Ranjan Rana (32), the school peon.

The five have been booked on charges of gang-rape of a minor, criminal intimidation under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and provisions of POCSO Act.

The incident came to light after the mother of the survivor, who currently studies in Class VII, lodged an FIR on Saturday.

The complainant stated that three teachers and the peon sexually assaulted the survivor on multiple occasions within the school premises when no one else was around for the past two years.

They reportedly threatened her to prevent her from speaking out. According to the complaint, the survivor had refused to attend school on January 14 this year.

When her mother repeatedly asked her about the reason, she disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times over the past two years.

The survivor’s mother further alleged that she had complained about inappropriate behaviour by some teachers to the school principal last month, but no action was taken.