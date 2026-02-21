Four new varsities, two engineering colleges announced in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will set up four new universities and two engineering colleges and also roll out a new scheme to provide free textbooks to all students of Classes IX and X.

Presenting the budget for 2026-27, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the greenfield universities will be set up at Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Jharsuguda. “Unlike brownfield universities, which are upgraded from existing colleges, greenfield institutions have the advantage of implementing fundamentally new organisational models and innovative pedagogy in post-graduation courses from day one in line with the NEP-2020 mandate,” he said.

Majhi said the new government engineering colleges will be established at Paradeep and Balangir, while the Odisha University of Technology and Research, Bhubaneswar and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla will be transformed into world-class technical universities. A Centre of Excellence in Mining and Metallurgy will also be set up at the Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar, to meet the rising demand for skilled professionals in Odisha’s rapidly expanding mining and metals sector.