Multiple plots, massive assets linked to forester on Odisha vigilance lens

BHAWANIPATNA: Vigilance search on a forester of Kalahandi district on Friday has led to multiple housing plots and assets possessed by the official.

Bhagabata Bhusan Behera, forester of Bhawanipatna range, came under Vigilance scanner over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the simultaneous searches, a triple-storeyed building on 5,300 sq ft at Hill Town of Bhawanipatna, nine plots in Duarsuni, Gond Bandopala and Jamunasagar were detected.

Besides, a Toyota Urban Cruiser, two harvester machines, four tractors and an SUV were found by the anti-corruption officials. The valuation of the building and plots are underway.

Besides, about 210 gram gold ornaments, bank as well as postal deposits and other investments are being assessed. A locker operated in name of Behera at Central Bank of India in Bhawanipatna is yet to be opened.

Behera joined the service in 2000 as a forest guard with an initial salary of Rs 3,000.