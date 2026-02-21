Naveen Patnaik slams Odisha budget as ‘full menu in an empty kitchen’, warns of mounting debt

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday sharply criticised the budget presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, describing it as a “full menu in an empty kitchen”.

Alleging that the BJP government was pushing the state towards mounting debt and financial instability despite making tall promises to the people, Patnaik said it was “quite disappointing” and accused the BJP’s double-engine government of taking Odisha in the reverse direction. He claimed that the rising borrowing would impose a heavy financial burden on future generations.

“Welcome to a new era where every newborn child in Odisha will be welcomed with a per-capita loan burden of nearly Rs 30,000,” Patnaik said, warning that the state’s total debt was likely to touch Rs 1.30 lakh crore soon.

The BJD president asserted that during his tenure as chief minister, the state had emerged as one of the best-managed states due to prudent fiscal management. “When the BJD government assumed office, Odisha’s revenues were used to repay loans and service debts, leaving little for development. With years of meticulous planning and fiscal prudence, we reduced the loan burden drastically. Financially, we were the best managed state in country,” he said.