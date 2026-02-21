Odisha Contractors Association stage protest over tender process

BHUBANESWAR: The All Odisha Contractors’ Association staged a demonstration at Lower PMG here on Friday over the changes made by the state government in the tendering process.

The association claimed that the changes will encourage tender fixing. They also sought fulfilment of their eight-point charter of demands. It claimed the changes introduced in the tender system may compromise transparency in the awarding of construction related works. The revised rules will prevent genuinely eligible contractors from participating and allow engineers to favour their own, said the association.

“We want the government to revoke the changes made to the tendering process and award contracts up to Rs 50 crore to the contractors of the state,” said association president Jagdish Patra. He said the protests will be intensified if their demands are not met.