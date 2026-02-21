Odisha de-addiction centre inmate's death shrouded in mystery

BARIPADA: A 55-year-old inmate of a private de-addiction centre at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district died under mysterious circumstances on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Arun Sahu, a resident of ward no. 7 in Baripada town. He was reportedly an alcoholic and admitted to New Step de-addiction centre by his family members four months ago.

Sources said Arun complained of chest pain on the day and was rushed to PRM medical college and hospital by the de-addiction centre staff. He died during treatment.

Police said the inmate’s family blamed the authorities of the de-addiction centre for his death. Three of Arun’s co-inmates have been detained for questioning. Besides, the CCTV footage of the centre is being examined. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said an officer of Baripada Town police station.