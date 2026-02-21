Odisha govt pushes for health infrastructure, but allocation drops by 2 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the push for ‘Arogyam Paramam Dhanam-Sustha Odisha, Viksit Odisha’ with proposed new Ayurvedic and homeopathic medical colleges in remote areas to strengthen primary healthcare, the allocation for the Health and Family Welfare sector in the 2026-27 budget estimate saw nearly two per cent drop as compared to the previous fiscal.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an outlay of Rs 23,182 crore for the Health and Family Welfare sector in 2026-27, over 7.5 per cent of the total budget size. The allocation, though, was Rs 23,635 crore in 2025-26.

Among major announcements, the government has decided to establish three new Ayurvedic medical colleges at Gajapati, Malkangiri and Rayagada and two new homoeopathy medical colleges at Nayagarh and Nuapada with an outlay of Rs 140 crore. Similarly, Rs 176 crore has been proposed for establishment of 1,807 additional sub-centres to strengthen primary healthcare outreach.

The government will also add 5,000 IPD beds across medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals and CHCs. A 1,800-bed facility, including 1,000 advanced ICU beds and 500 high dependency unit (HDU) beds at SCB MCH, Cuttack will be set up for strengthening tertiary care infrastructure.