Odisha govt pushes for health infrastructure, but allocation drops by 2 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the push for ‘Arogyam Paramam Dhanam-Sustha Odisha, Viksit Odisha’ with proposed new Ayurvedic and homeopathic medical colleges in remote areas to strengthen primary healthcare, the allocation for the Health and Family Welfare sector in the 2026-27 budget estimate saw nearly two per cent drop as compared to the previous fiscal.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an outlay of Rs 23,182 crore for the Health and Family Welfare sector in 2026-27, over 7.5 per cent of the total budget size. The allocation, though, was Rs 23,635 crore in 2025-26.
Among major announcements, the government has decided to establish three new Ayurvedic medical colleges at Gajapati, Malkangiri and Rayagada and two new homoeopathy medical colleges at Nayagarh and Nuapada with an outlay of Rs 140 crore. Similarly, Rs 176 crore has been proposed for establishment of 1,807 additional sub-centres to strengthen primary healthcare outreach.
The government will also add 5,000 IPD beds across medical colleges, district headquarters hospitals and CHCs. A 1,800-bed facility, including 1,000 advanced ICU beds and 500 high dependency unit (HDU) beds at SCB MCH, Cuttack will be set up for strengthening tertiary care infrastructure.
Addressing emerging health challenges, Majhi said the existing Odisha Cancer Care Plan will be revamped as the ‘Mukhya Mantri Cancer Care Abhiyan’ with a proposed allocation of Rs 311 crore for intensive community awareness, village-level screening, mobile camps, establishment of a cancer registry, a digital hub-and-spoke treatment model and free patient transportation services. Dedicated burn units will be set up at Puri, Burla, Koraput, Berhampur and Capital Hospital with an outlay of Rs 200 crore.
Among the key programme expenditure, the highest Rs 6,309 crore has been allocated for the integrated implementation of the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Rs 5,008 crore for Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission, Rs 1,958 crore for the state component of National Health Mission, Rs 1,000 crore for redevelopment of SCB MCH and Rs 600 crore for redevelopment of MKCG MCH and VIMSAR.
The CM also proposed to increase 500 postgraduate medical seats over the next two years and introduce nursing, paramedical and allied health courses in districts where such government facilities are not currently available. Besides, Rs 124 crore has been allocated for strengthening the AYUSH ecosystem, ensuring availability of AYUSH medicines in all Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.