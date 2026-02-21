Odisha govt to spend Rs 117 crore on women safety

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced allocation of Rs 117 crore under the ‘Subhadra Surakhya Yojana’ which would strengthen measures for safety and security of women.
“Our Government is prioritising technology-led and citizen centric reforms to strengthen public safety, justice delivery and good governance. I propose, Rs 117 crore under the Subhadra Surakhya Yojana,” he said presenting the State Budget 2026.
To tackle emerging digital threats and rising cyber crimes, the state government has also planned to set up a Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security at a cost of Rs 89 crore to strengthen cyber monitoring, digital forensics, capacity building and advanced response capabilities. While Rs 30 crore has been allotted to strengthen forensic science laboratories, Rs 33 crore will be spent on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to enable seamless digital integration of police stations and criminal records.
In an attempt to further strengthen emergency response and ensure faster access to police, fire and medical services, the government has allotted Rs 61 crore for enhancing the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-dial 112).
Majhi also informed that the proposed Police Memorial in Bhubaneswar will be established in OSAP 7th Battalion campus in Bhubaneswar at a cost of Rs 110 crore to commemorate martyred policemen of Odisha. As part of it, a ceremonial space for Police Commemoration Day, a heritage and knowledge hub on policing history of the state and public-police connect will be established.
Majhi also said left-wing extremism (LWE) will be eliminated from Odisha as per the Centre’s March 31 deadline. “We are dealing with the menace in both a stringent and gentle manner. While operations have been intensified with the help of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), incentives are offered to the Naxals who are giving up arms, thereby helping reduce extremist ranks under a comprehensive surrender and rehabilitation policy,” he added.