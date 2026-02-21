Odisha govt to spend Rs 117 crore on women safety

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced allocation of Rs 117 crore under the ‘Subhadra Surakhya Yojana’ which would strengthen measures for safety and security of women.

“Our Government is prioritising technology-led and citizen centric reforms to strengthen public safety, justice delivery and good governance. I propose, Rs 117 crore under the Subhadra Surakhya Yojana,” he said presenting the State Budget 2026.

To tackle emerging digital threats and rising cyber crimes, the state government has also planned to set up a Centre of Excellence for Cyber Security at a cost of Rs 89 crore to strengthen cyber monitoring, digital forensics, capacity building and advanced response capabilities. While Rs 30 crore has been allotted to strengthen forensic science laboratories, Rs 33 crore will be spent on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to enable seamless digital integration of police stations and criminal records.