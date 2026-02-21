Odisha tourism budget gets 25 per cent hike, new scheme for homestays

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will launch a new Odisha Homestay Establishment scheme to promote community-based tourism and also roll out a Tourism Land Bank initiative to meet the growing land requirement for the hospitality sector.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the scheme will promote community-based tourism by encouraging homestay development across rural and emerging destinations, generating local livelihoods while offering authentic and immersive experience to visitors.
“The state targets attracting more than five crore domestic and seven lakh foreign tourists and creation of 25,000 hotel keys by 2047. Land has already been identified at 15 priority destinations and is under verification and processing by IDCO. For acquisition of land parcels, payment of premium and development of trunk infrastructure, Rs 150 crore is allocated for 2026-27,” Majhi said.
The chief minister said the state government will also undertake holistic development of riverfronts at Sambalpur and Cuttack on Mahanadi, Bhubaneswar on Daya, Baripada on Budhabalanga and another on Baitarani river on the theme of cultural expression, tourism development, climate resilience and livelihood for locals at an investment of Rs 500 crore. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made from H&UD department budget and Rs 80 crore from Water Resources budget this year.
He also announced a Marine Aquarium and an international cruise terminal at Puri, costing Rs 500 crore to boost tourism and global connectivity. Majhi said the government is also completing pending works under the ABHADA, Samalei, Ekamra and other temple and heritage development projects.
“This year, we have taken up infrastructure upgradation at Tarini Peetha and Mahima Gadi at Joranda. Similar improvements will be carried out at Tulasikhetra in Kendrapara and Birajakhetra in Jajpur. Additionally, we will develop the Samadhi Peetha of Sant Bhima Bhoi at Khaliapali, with a dedicated project worth Rs 35 crore,” he said.
The CM said a state-of-the-art Museum is proposed in Bhubaneswar with an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore.