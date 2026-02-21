Odisha tourism budget gets 25 per cent hike, new scheme for homestays

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will launch a new Odisha Homestay Establishment scheme to promote community-based tourism and also roll out a Tourism Land Bank initiative to meet the growing land requirement for the hospitality sector.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the scheme will promote community-based tourism by encouraging homestay development across rural and emerging destinations, generating local livelihoods while offering authentic and immersive experience to visitors.

“The state targets attracting more than five crore domestic and seven lakh foreign tourists and creation of 25,000 hotel keys by 2047. Land has already been identified at 15 priority destinations and is under verification and processing by IDCO. For acquisition of land parcels, payment of premium and development of trunk infrastructure, Rs 150 crore is allocated for 2026-27,” Majhi said.