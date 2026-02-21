Orissa HC quashes tehsildar’s order on sand auction on jurisdiction grounds under amended mining rules

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside an order of the tehsildar, Badasahi in Mayurbhanj district, cancelling a sand auction process, holding that the officer lacked jurisdiction under the amended mining rules.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman, in its February 18 order, observed that recurring litigation was burdening the court due to orders passed by tehsildars despite a 2022 amendment shifting powers to the mining department.

“The spate of litigations are exploding the dockets of this court when the tehsildar of the respective jurisdictions are passing an order in relation to sand sairat sources after an amendment has been brought by virtue of a notification dated December 27, 2022 (the Odisha Minor Minerals (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022) redefining the term ‘authorised officer’ to mean the director of Mines and Geology or any officer duly authorised by the government in writing for the purpose,” the bench noted.

The court explained that the amendment to the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016 took effect from December 28, 2022, the date of its publication in the official gazette, and transferred powers relating to quarry leases and sand sources to the mining department.