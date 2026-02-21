Sixth State Finance Commission proposes Rs 50,000 crore for local bodies

BHUBANESWAR: The Sixth State Finance Commission has recommended transfer of Rs 50,000 crore to panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies (ULBs) for the next five years from 2026 to 2031.

However, the government has decided to transfer an amount of Rs 45,607 crore during the period. The report of the Sixth State Finance Commission along with the action taken report was tabled in the Assembly on Friday before the presentation of the annual budget for 2026-27.

The Commission in its report has recommended transfer of Rs 32,975 crore and Rs 17,025 crore for rural bodies and urban local bodies (ULBs) respectively. The transfer to rural local bodies includes Rs 10,150 crore by way of devolution, Rs 11,550 crore from taxes, Rs 8,200 crore grants-in-aid, Rs 1,451 crore from performance incentive fund and Rs 1,624 crore from human resources development fund.

Similarly, the ULBs will get Rs 4,350 crore through devolution, Rs 6,700 crore from taxes, Rs 4,657 crore from grants-in-aid, Rs 622 crore from the performance incentive fund and Rs 696 crore from the human resources development fund.