Woman seeks lift, gets raped in Odisha; accused held

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old youth on charges of raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a lift on his motorcycle. The accused is Jilu Swain of Mahira Brahampur village.

Police said on Wednesday, the 21-year-old survivor was waiting near Mahira to go to the local market. On spotting the accused on a motorcycle, she requested him to drop her at the market. After Jilu agreed, she mounted the two-wheeler.

However, instead of taking her to the market, the accused allegedly took her to an isolated forested area and sexually assaulted her. On hearing her screams, passersby rushed to the spot. But by then, Jilu had fled.

Later, the survivor’s father filed an FIR in Jagatsinghpur police station, basing on which a case was registered. Fearing arrest, the accused was reportedly trying to flee the district with some money, clothes, and other belongings. However, police managed to apprehend him from Badabazaar after tracking his mobile phone.

IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Saroj Kumar Samal said a case was registered under sections 64 (1), 351 (3) and 3 (5) of the BNS. The statement of the survivor has been recorded. The accused was arrested and produced in court.