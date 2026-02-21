Women made to lie on floor: Naugaon CHC superintendent gets show cause

JAGATSINGHPUR: The chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) of Jagatsinghpur on Friday issued show-cause notice to the superintendent of Naugaon community health centre (CHC) for allegedly making nearly 17 post-operative women lie on the floor after sterilisation surgery.

Superintendent of Naugaon CHC Chida Bhusan Panda has been asked to submit an explanation for the incident within three days.

On Wednesday, 17 women from different villages under Naugaon block underwent family planning operation at the CHC. After the surgery, the hospital authorities reportedly made the women lie on a polythene-covered floor without providing beds or mattresses.

Sources said the CHC has 12 beds. While four beds were occupied by seriously ill patients on the day of the incident, the remaining eight were reportedly unutilised.

ADMO (family planning) Pramoda Barik said there is a shortage of beds in many hospitals. Medical officers and superintendents of hospitals in the district have been advised to provide mattresses and bed sheets when patients are made to lie on the floor during admission. He said though sufficient mattresses are available in district headquarters hospital, the authorities of Naugaon CHC did not avail them.

In-charge CDM&PHO Saroj Kumar Jena said the incident reflects irresponsibility and negligence on the part of the CHC authorities. “A show-cause notice has been issued to the superintendent of Naugaon CHC. He has been asked to submit an explanation within three days, failing which strict action will be initiated against him,” he added.

CHC superintendent Panda said due to shortage of beds and mattresses, the post-operative women were made to lie on the floor in a room of the CHC. Steps would be taken to indent new mattresses for patients of Naugaon CHC, he added.