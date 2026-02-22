After argument with betel shop owner, man opens fire

BHUBANESWAR: A man allegedly opened blank fire from his licenced gun following a heated exchange with a betel shop owner at Punjabi Colony within Kharavela Nagar police limits on Saturday afternoon.

The customer identified as Bibhuti Kumar Badajena of Orakol village went to Dilip Kumar Rath’s shop at about 1.30 pm and purchased a water bottle and cold drinks. Rath asked to pay Rs 50 but Badajena gave him Rs 500 as he did not have the change. Rath then asked him to make the payment online. This resulted in an altercation between the two.

A few locals rushed in support of Rath, following which Badajena took out his licenced gun and resorted to blank fire. The locals then overpowered and thrashed him on the spot. He sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

“Rath and Badajena lodged complaints against each other and two cases have been registered in this regard. The gun was seized and a probe has been launched,” police said.