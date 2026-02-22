BJB college regains autonomy for 10 years

BHUBANESWAR : The University Grants Commission (UGC) has renewed the autonomous status for BJB College for another 10 years.

Sources said the UGC approved the recommendation of its standing committee on autonomous colleges recently, granting extension to BJB College for the academic period from 2022-23 to 2031-32.

The college had been granted autonomous status from the 1999-2000 academic session. However, the renewal of the status got delayed in the recent years owing to pending compliances.

The extension, however, includes ex-post-facto approval to regularise the gap period from 2022 to 2025, in line with the UGC Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.