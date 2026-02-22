Budget recognises tourism sector’s role in economic devpt, says HRAO

BHUBANESWAR: The 25 per cent hike in tourism funding and new initiatives announced in the state budget for 2026-27 fiscal will play a significant role in promoting state’s tourism and hospitality sector and drive economic progress, said the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) on Saturday.
The hospitality body stated that the budget presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recognises the growing importance of the tourism and hospitality sector in Odisha’s economic development. From major destination development to ecological conservation initiatives, the measures announced in the budget will accelerate Odisha’s emergence as a world-class tourism destination while safeguarding its rich cultural and natural heritage, it said.
“The Budget gives a strong impetus to tourism through a 25 per cent increase in allocation and several forward-looking initiatives such as introduction of a new Homestay Policy, creation of a Rs 150 crore tourism land bank and a revised tourism policy offering capital subsidies of up to Rs 100 crore. The government’s vision to develop 15 priority destination areas and target five crore tourists by 2047 also reflects a long-term, growth-oriented approach,” hotelier and HRAO chairman JK Mohanty.
The allocation of Rs 1,000 crore to transform Puri into a premier religious tourism destination, along with Rs 500 crore for an international cruise terminal and marine aquarium, will significantly strengthen Odisha’s tourism ecosystem and global appeal. The proposed eco-restoration of Chilika lagoon is also a timely intervention as addressing the lagoon’s ecological challenges while promoting sustainable eco-tourism will help preserve this unique natural asset for future generations and enhance its attractiveness to responsible travellers, he said.