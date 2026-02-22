Budget recognises tourism sector’s role in economic devpt, says HRAO

BHUBANESWAR: The 25 per cent hike in tourism funding and new initiatives announced in the state budget for 2026-27 fiscal will play a significant role in promoting state’s tourism and hospitality sector and drive economic progress, said the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) on Saturday.

The hospitality body stated that the budget presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recognises the growing importance of the tourism and hospitality sector in Odisha’s economic development. From major destination development to ecological conservation initiatives, the measures announced in the budget will accelerate Odisha’s emergence as a world-class tourism destination while safeguarding its rich cultural and natural heritage, it said.