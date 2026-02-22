Decades old bridge over Upper Kolab collapses

JEYPORE: A bridge over the Upper Kolab main canal near Potraguada under Jeypore block in Koraput district collapsed on Saturday, snapping connectivity to several villages and triggering safety concerns among residents. No casualties were reported due to the incident.
The bridge, built around 44 years ago, is around 7.2 km from the main dam reservoir. The cave-in has severely disrupted road access to Potraguada, Kalauida, Bariniput, Boiragimoth, Gadapadar and Balaput, forcing villagers to take longer alternative routes for their daily commute.
Sources said authorities of the Upper Kolab irrigation project had earlier conducted surveys and submitted proposals to the government for construction of a new bridge, citing the deteriorating condition of the ageing structure.
Meanwhile, locals alleged that the recent release of water to the canal, following demands from farmers in Kotpad and Borigumma blocks, may have further weakened the bridge, contributing to its collapse.
Officials of the irrigation department rushed to the spot soon after the incident and cordoned off the approach road to prevent movement and ensure public safety. Residents have been advised to use alternate routes bypassing the canal stretch. Jeypore Upper Kolab Head Works sub-division divisional officer Rajanikant Mishra attributed the collapse primarily to the age of the structure. “The bridge was over four decades old and had weakened over time,” he said.
Mishra said that a damage assessment has been carried out and a proposal for a new bridge will be taken up once budgetary approval is secured. “Construction will begin after allocation of funds, but the process will take some time,” he added.