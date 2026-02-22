Decades old bridge over Upper Kolab collapses

JEYPORE: A bridge over the Upper Kolab main canal near Potraguada under Jeypore block in Koraput district collapsed on Saturday, snapping connectivity to several villages and triggering safety concerns among residents. No casualties were reported due to the incident.

The bridge, built around 44 years ago, is around 7.2 km from the main dam reservoir. The cave-in has severely disrupted road access to Potraguada, Kalauida, Bariniput, Boiragimoth, Gadapadar and Balaput, forcing villagers to take longer alternative routes for their daily commute.

Sources said authorities of the Upper Kolab irrigation project had earlier conducted surveys and submitted proposals to the government for construction of a new bridge, citing the deteriorating condition of the ageing structure.