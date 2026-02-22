Four teachers, peon held for raping minor over two years in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara police on Saturday arrested three teachers and peon of a private school for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl multiple times over the past two years. A woman teacher was also held on charges of abetment.
The five have been booked on charges of gang-rape of a minor, criminal intimidation under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and provisions of POCSO Act. The woman teacher was additionally booked for abetment and concealment.
The disturbing incident came to light after the mother of the survivor, who currently studies in Class VII, lodged an FIR on Saturday. The 24-year-old private English-medium school, located in Rajkanika police limits, has around 600 students and 20 teachers.
DSP to lead investigation, case taken up under Swift Trial Initiative: Police
The accused were identified as Chandan Kumar Prusty (37), Biswa Ranjan Sahoo (31), Rashmikanta Biswal (47) and Minati Bai (34), all teachers and Rashmi Ranjan Rana (32), the school peon.
The complainant stated that three teachers and the peon sexually assaulted the survivor on multiple occasions within the school premises when no one else was around for the past two years. They reportedly threatened her to prevent her from speaking out.
According to the complaint, the survivor had refused to attend school on January 14 this year. When her mother repeatedly asked her about the reason, she disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times over the past two years.
The survivor’s mother further alleged that she had complained about inappropriate behaviour by some teachers to the school principal last month, but no action was taken. Her father, who works as a plumber in New Delhi, returned to the village and filed a petition before the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Friday.
CWC chairperson Swagatika Patra said, a team rushed to the school after receiving the complaint and met the survivor, her parents, the teachers, staff and the principal. “On our advice, the father lodged an FIR. Police are investigating the matter and the CWC is monitoring the case,” said Patra.
Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said the minor was medically examined at the district headquarters hospital. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. The minor was also produced before a local court for recording of her statement.
IG (central range) Satyajit Naik said, a DSP-ranked officer has been specially assigned to lead the investigation. “The case is being personally supervised by the SP. It has been taken up under the Swift Trial Initiative (STI) to ensure expeditious investigation and trial. The Odisha Police is treating this case with the highest seriousness and sensitivity,” he added.
Meanwhile, a women’s team of the BJD, led by chairperson of Rajkanika block Minati Rout, met the victim and her parents on Saturday. The team also met police officials at Rajkanika police station and demanded strict action against the accused.