Four teachers, peon held for raping minor over two years in Odisha

DSP to lead investigation, case taken up under Swift Trial Initiative: Police

The accused were identified as Chandan Kumar Prusty (37), Biswa Ranjan Sahoo (31), Rashmikanta Biswal (47) and Minati Bai (34), all teachers and Rashmi Ranjan Rana (32), the school peon.

The complainant stated that three teachers and the peon sexually assaulted the survivor on multiple occasions within the school premises when no one else was around for the past two years. They reportedly threatened her to prevent her from speaking out.

According to the complaint, the survivor had refused to attend school on January 14 this year. When her mother repeatedly asked her about the reason, she disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times over the past two years.

The survivor’s mother further alleged that she had complained about inappropriate behaviour by some teachers to the school principal last month, but no action was taken. Her father, who works as a plumber in New Delhi, returned to the village and filed a petition before the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Friday.

CWC chairperson Swagatika Patra said, a team rushed to the school after receiving the complaint and met the survivor, her parents, the teachers, staff and the principal. “On our advice, the father lodged an FIR. Police are investigating the matter and the CWC is monitoring the case,” said Patra.