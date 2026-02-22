Jharsuguda police bust Rs 14 crore mule account-crypto racket, 6 held

JHARSUGUDA: In a major breakthrough, Jharsuguda police busted a well-organised interstate and cross-border cyber fraud racket that used mule bank accounts and crypto currency platforms to launder more than `14 crore and arrested six persons.

The operation exposed a structured syndicate that opened multiple bank accounts in the names of unsuspecting villagers, routed fraud money through layered transactions and converted it into crypto currency using peer-to-peer trading platforms such as Binance and Bybit .

Briefing mediapesons on Saturday, Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said, police began investigation after data flagged suspicious accounts receiving large deposits from unknown sources followed by immediate withdrawals or transfers.

Technical tracking revealed links to Ghaziabad while enquiry showed that some account holders were also taken to Delhi, Ghaziabad and even Nepal to operate the accounts and collect commissions which indicated organised inter-state and possible cross-border linkages.

The arrested persons include Himanshu Shrivastav from Uttar Pradesh along with five others identified as Paramananda Das, Stifan Bastaraya, Tanoj Pradhan, Kedar Pradhan and Bhima Munda, all from under different police limits in Jharsuguda.