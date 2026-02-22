Mapping of voter lists and polling stations underway for SIR from April 1

BHUBANESWAR : After completion of ground works and initial mapping of voter lists, which is underway, the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will begin in Odisha from April 1, chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said on Saturday.

Announcing the schedule, Gopalan said preparatory activities, including mapping of polling stations are already in motion across the state to ensure a smooth and transparent exercise ahead of forthcoming elections.

“The preparatory phase involves rationalising polling station jurisdictions where required, reviewing electoral segments and addressing logistical challenges to ensure that the revision process is implemented efficiently across districts,” he told mediapersons.

Gopalan appealed to voters to actively participate in the exercise by verifying their names and personal details as per the 2002 SIR records and report discrepancies to the authorities concerned.

As per the final roll of 2024, Odisha has 3.32 crore voters, including 1.68 crore men and 1.64 crore women. The state has around 41,000 polling stations.