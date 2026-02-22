Odisha forester found with massive assets, held

BHWANIPATNA: Vigilance on Saturday arrested the forester of Bhatangpadar section under Bhawanipatna north forest division for possessing assets amounting to 470 per cent of his income.

Vigilance sleuths conducted searches at the house of the forester, Bhagbat Bhusan Behera, on Friday. They unearthed movable and immovable assets worth crores in the name of Behera and his family members.

The assets include a triple-storeyed residential building of around 5,300 sq ft located at Hill Town in Bhawanipatna, worth around Rs 1.36 crore, nine plots in and around Bhawanipatna town, four harvester machines, one tipper, one Hyva truck, four tractors, two SUVs, deposits worth Rs 34.08 lakh, gold jewellery weighing 470 grams and silver ornaments weighing 350 grams and one bike.