Odisha student claims school demanded money for admit card

DHENKANAL: A 16-year-old tribal boy from Rasol government high school under Hindol sub-division failed to appear in the matriculation examination, which began on Thursday, after he allegedly did not pay the money demanded for issuing his admit card.

However, the school authorities have denied the allegation, stating that no money was sought from any student and that admit cards were distributed properly and free of cost.

The student, Goutam Behera of Rasol Mandia Sahi, alleged that when he went to collect his admit card on Wednesday, school authorities demanded money from him. Unable to arrange the amount, he claimed he was not given the admit card, which prevented him from appearing for the matric examination the following day. He said he was distressed at being unable to sit for the examination despite preparing throughout the year.