Odisha woman makes suicide bid in Bhadrak

BHUBANESWAR : A 25-year-old woman allegedly made a suicide bid in front of Bhadrak collector’s office on Saturday over her application for a sishu sevika position.

The locals immediately rescued her and alerted the police. Initial investigation revealed the woman was not carrying any inflammable substance. She sat under a tree and initially attempted to burn her dress using a matchbox.

The woman, who holds a diploma in early childhood care and education, had applied for a sishu sevika post in the district. She went to the collector’s office in the afternoon but could not meet as he was not present.

“The woman is a native of Shyamsundarpur village. Though she did not sustain any injury, she was shifted to district headquarter hospital and discharged later in the evening,” said Bhadrak SP Manoj Kumar Rout.

Police made a diary entry and launched an inquiry into the matter. Sources said the police are mulling whether to book the woman for the act.