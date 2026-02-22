Pharma executive found murdered in Rourkela, two detained

ROURKELA: A 42-year-old pharmaceutical executive was found murdered in Civil Township under RN Pali police limits on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation suggested he was hit on the head with a beer bottle, leading to fatal injuries. Rourkela police has detained two of his acquaintances in connection with the incident.

The deceased, identified as Bhagirathi Swain, worked as marketing manager of a pharmaceutical company’s veterinary division. He had shifted to Rourkela from Cuttack on Thursday and was staying with a friend.

Police said, two of his acquaintances, Balaram Das and Pankaj Pradhan, had invited Swain to their rented house in Civil Township for a feast on Friday night.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said preliminary investigation suggested Swain was beaten to death following a drunken altercation but declined to share further details.

However, a police officer familiar with the investigation said direct involvement of one of the two acquaintances has come to surface. He claimed that Swain was struck on the head with a beer bottle, leading to his death.