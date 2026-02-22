Sailabala students step up agitation over varsity demand

BHUBANESWAR : Stepping up their demand for university status for Sailabala Women’s Autonomous College, students staged a dharna in front of the main gate of the institution on Saturday.
The students and alumni, who had been staging silent protests on the issue, intensified their agitation after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced four new greenfield universities in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jharsuguda in the budget for 2026-27 on Friday.
The students skipped classes and sat on dharna in front of the main gate of the college till late evening expressing resentment over the government ignoring their long-pending demand.
“Announcing four new universities but ignoring demands of varsity tag to the historic higher education institute of the state is a clear reflection of the indifferent attitude of the government. Sailabala Women’s College is one of the oldest women’s college in the state, established over 113 years back. It has also secured a NAAC A grade from the UGC. However, despite having an illustrious academic history, the college languishes in neglect,” a student alleged and threatened that the agitation will now continue until their demand is fulfilled.
Four days back the alumni association and students had carried out a candlelight march over their four-point charter of demands including university status. Their demands also included return of the prime land taken away by the state government for construction of a public road and retention of the college building with the DHE which the Culture department is eyeing to convert into ‘Madhu Smaraki’ museum.
They also asked the state government to fulfil its promise of constructing the second campus of the college in a nearby area.