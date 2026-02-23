As Odisha Opposition cry ‘mismanagement’, data shows paddy procurement on track

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Opposition members continue to disrupt proceedings of the Assembly over alleged irregularities in paddy procurement and token issuance to registered farmers, official data suggests procurement operations are largely on track.

According to official figures, 63,19,587 tonne paddy has arrived at mandis from 14,71,603 farmers as on February 22. Of this, over 63,00,132 tonne has been procured and 61,28,214 tonne lifted by rice millers, leaving around 1,71,917 tonne at the mandis. The government has already transferred Rs 17,395.89 crore including input assistance of Rs 4,102 crore to the accounts of the farmers.

For the 2025-26 kharif marketing season (KMS), the state has set a total procurement target of 93 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy. The kharif procurement target stands at 73 LMT (equivalent to 50 LMT of rice), while rabi procurement, scheduled between May 1 and June 30 has a target of 20 LMT (13 LMT rice equivalent). With more than five weeks remaining before the March 31 deadline for kharif procurement, the state government has expressed confidence in achieving the target.