Massive fire breaks out at vegetable market at Odisha's Paradip; 49 shops burnt to ashes

PARADIP: A massive fire broke out at the main vegetable market in Badapadia area of Paradip in the wee hours of Sunday, reducing 49 shops to ashes and damaging property worth Rs 1 crore. No casualties were reported due to the incident.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service and battled for nearly five hours to bring the blaze under control. Sources said, the fire broke out at one of the makeshift shops in Badapadia market at around 2 am on the day. The flames quickly spread across the congested market, engulfing 40 shops and destroying vegetables, cash, computerised weighing machines, bikes, a motorcycle and other essential items stored inside.

Several traders were sleeping inside their shops after closing for the day. They woke up on noticing the flames and ran out to save their lives. While no human casualties were reported, a dog was reportedly killed in the mishap.

On receiving information, fire tenders from Paradip Port, IFFCO, PPL, AMNS and Kujang rushed to the spot. Kujang fire station officer Kartik Chandra Biswal said while the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

General secretary of Paradip Port Traders’ Association Golekha Chandra Sahoo, said nearly 50 out of 150 shops were gutted. He added that traders have demanded immediate rehabilitation support for the affected businessmen and the establishment of a permanent vending zone with proper infrastructure.

Industry minister Sampad Swain and MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai visited the site on the day and assured the affected traders that the matter would be discussed with the Paradip Port Authority to provide permanent pucca structures for reopening their shops.

Traders said they have repeatedly demanded a permanent vending zone, warning that temporary structures pose serious risks.