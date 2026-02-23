Medical representative arrested for alleged murder of pharma company manager

ROURKELA: A 23-year-old medical representative (MR) was arrested for allegedly killing a marketing manager of another pharmaceutical company, said RN Pali police on Sunday.

RN Pali IIC Suraj Jhankar said accused Balaram Das killed Bhagirathi Swain (42) during a drunken brawl on Friday night. Past enmity between the duo over professional dispute was the reason behind the crime.

The IIC said Swain was working as a marketing manager of a pharma company. He had come to Rourkela for some work. The accused and his acquaintance invited Swain for a feast on Friday. The trio had food and liquor at the rented house of Das in Civil Township. After the acquaintance left the place, Das and Swain had a fierce quarrel. The accused reportedly kicked Swain in the chest and hit his head, leading to his death.

Jhankar said Swain and Das were earlier working in the same company. The accused was demoted to a MR from his position of manager and transferred to Punjab. He held Swain responsible for the downgrade. After quitting the firm, Das joined another pharma company and started working at Rourkela. Das was nursing a grudge against Swain and killed him during the brawl, the IIC added.