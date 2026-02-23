Odisha youth stabs father multiple times over booze money

BERHAMPUR: A 52-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after being allegedly stabbed by his son multiple times in Dasipur village under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said K Bulu Reddy was attacked by his son K Dhanu Reddy (24) for refusing to pay money for liquor to the latter.

According to sources, Dhanu returned home from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh late in the night on Saturday. He reportedly asked his father to pay money for booze. Bulu did not entertain his request as it was 1.30 am and asked him to go to bed.

Enraged by the refusal, Dhanu entered the kitchen and came out with a big knife. He allegedly stabbed his father on the head multiple times, leaving him in a pool of blood.

While the accused fled after committing the crime, neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing Bulu’s screams. The seriously-injured father was taken to Digapahandi community health centre for treatment. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after his condition deteriorated. Police have launched a search to nab Dhanu who is on the run.