Odisha's debt stock to reach Rs 3.11 lakh crore by 2030-31

BHUBANESWAR: The debt burden on the state will reach around Rs 3.11 lakh crore by the end of 2030-31, according to the latest status paper on public debt in Odisha.

The status paper released by the state government said over the next three years, total public debt is expected to increase from 13.1 per cent of the GSDP in 2025-26 financial year to approximately 17.9 per cent of the GSDP in 2030-31. The debt stock will increase because of the higher capital spending on various programmes of the government.

Official sources said as the share of central taxes besides the state’s own tax and non-taxes are unlikely to match spending on different schemes announced by the government, the total debt stock by the end of 2026-27 has been estimated at Rs 1.55 lakh crore. This will include the open market borrowing of Rs 68,000 crore to be incurred by the state government during 2026-27 to fund different schemes.

However, the status paper said at present the future debt outlook of the state looks stable. It also depends on the policy priorities of the state government. The debt will grow but will be within the permissible limit, the paper stated.