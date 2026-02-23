Sundargarh farmer gets PM Modi’s praise for unique farming model

ROURKELA: The unique farming model of Sundargarh’s Hirod Patel (35) has drawn praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio broadcast, Modi said information about Odisha’s farmer Hirod Patel is truly inspirational. Till eight years ago, he with his father Shiv Shankar was engaged in traditional farming of paddy. But he started looking at farming with a new perspective. He set up strong net structures over his farm pond and grew vine vegetables. He cultivated banana, guava and coconut around the pond. He also started fisheries in the pond.

“At the same place, he is simultaneously doing traditional farming and additionally growing vegetables, fruits and fish to best utilise land, save water and increase his earning from agriculture. Today, farmers from far-flung areas come to see his farming model,” said the PM.

A resident of Ratanpur village in Tangarpali block, Hirod is successfully running his integrated farming system (IFS). Before returning to his family profession of farming, he unsuccessful tried for jobs with his ITI certificate.

Using his technical knowledge, Hirod resorted to an innovative hack of using a farm pond for both fishing and bund cultivation of bottle gourd on an iron structure over the water. He also cultivates horticulture crops around the pond. Apart from paddy cultivation during monsoon, Hirod’s IFS model includes simultaneous cultivation of horticulture crops, pisciculture, duckery, dairying and floriculture.