Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another success, Odisha police on Sunday neutralised two Naxals including a woman cadre during an exchange of fire within Karada forests of Kandhamal district.

While the identities of the two are yet to be ascertained, initial investigation suggested both were natives of Chhattisgarh. One AK-47 and a self-loading rifle (SLR) have been recovered from the spot.

Acting on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the region, the Special Operation Group (SOG) launched the operation at around 11 am on the day. On noticing the security personnel, the Naxals opened fire.

“The security forces retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted for about two hours. It appears there were at least seven Naxals in the group and two of them were neutralised during the encounter. The combing operation is still continuing,” said ADG Anti-Naxal Operations Sanjeeb Panda.

Police said it was a major operation against the members of the 8th company of the banned CPI (Maoist). Sukru, who is now the lone Maoist hailing from Odisha, is member of the 8th company and was reportedly present during the encounter with the security forces. He managed to escape by utilising the deep forest terrain. Sukru hails from Malkangiri’s Kalimela and is mostly active in Kandhamal region, they added.