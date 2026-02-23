Woman among two trampled to death by tusker in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Two persons including a woman were trampled to death by a wild tusker in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Urmila Rout (49) and Gopinath Pradhan (60), both of Jalameripalli village under Phasiguda panchayat in Digapahandi block.

The incident took place at around 6 am. Urmila and Gopinath were busy working in their respective vegetable fields when the tusker entered the farmlands from the nearby Ghodahada river bank.

On spotting the elephant, Urmila raised an alarm and tried to flee the spot. However, she stumbled and fell down, and was trampled to death. On hearing her screams, Gopinath rushed to the scene but he too was attacked by the elephant and trampled.

After the elephant left the area, other farmers present in nearby fields rushed Urmila and Gopinath to Digapahandi community health centre. However, the duo was declared brought dead.