32-year-old beats odds to play for Odisha in wheelchair cricket

SAMBALPUR: With no coach, limited equipment and scarce financial resources, 32-year-old Mohammed Sarwar Ali from Sambalpur has been selected in Odisha’s squad for the 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship 2026.

Sarwar will represent Odisha at the national championship scheduled to begin on Monday in Andhra Pradesh, becoming the first wheelchair cricketer from Sambalpur district to compete at this level.

Born with a locomotor disability that left both his legs immobile, Sarwar grew up in a financially struggling family in Motijharan area. He discontinued his studies after Class VIII due to economic constraints, but never gave up on his passion for cricket.

Without formal coaching or structured training, Sarwar practised independently for years, borrowing bats, gloves and protective gear from friends. “I never had a coach. I used to watch matches, observe techniques and practise on my own. I knew I did not have resources, but I did not want that to stop me. Cricket makes me feel confident,” he said.

He regularly shared videos of his performances with Odisha Wheelchair Cricket Team captain Abhaya Jena. Impressed by his skill and dedication, the state selectors had earlier picked him for the CAM Trophy held in Dharamshala, Jajpur, last year, though he was unable to participate due to unavoidable circumstances. This year, he has once again secured a place in the Odisha squad.