Amid paddy purchase row in Odisha, Minister Suresh Pujari urges Opposition for talks

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the ongoing deadlock in the Assembly over alleged mismanagement of paddy procurement, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Monday appealed the Opposition to engage in constructive dialogue as the government is open to suggestions for enhancing efficiency in the system.

As the House witnessed disruption for the sixth consecutive day, Pujari, addressing a media conference said, that the government remains firmly committed to safeguarding the dignity and interests of farmers.

Stating that the government is guided by the vision of “Sashakta Chashi-Samruddha Odisha,” the minister said initial pressure in mandis arose due to increased farmer registration, expansion of cultivated land and a shift towards paddy cultivation following input assistance support.

He acknowledged certain infrastructural gaps, including storage constraints in some areas but maintained that these challenges reflect growing trust among farmers in the procurement system. In order to address these issues, the government has launched 973 infrastructure development works in mandis across the state, of which 212 have been completed and 466 are nearing completion.

Plans are also underway to establish 100 model mandis and construct warehouses with a capacity of five lakh metric tonne to ensure long-term stability in procurement operations, he said.

Pujari emphasised that paddy procurement is being conducted in a transparent and orderly manner, with no delay in lifting stocks or transferring payments to farmers. The token system, he said, has been streamlined and implemented in phases, prioritising small and marginal farmers before extending coverage to all eligible cultivators.