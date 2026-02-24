Around 94,485 govt posts vacant, highest over 20K in SME dept: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that 94,485 government posts are lying vacant across various departments in the state as of February 12, 2026.

The highest number of 20,289 vacancies are in the School and Mass Education department followed by 16,032 in the Home department and 10,457 in the Health department.

Replying to a query of BJD MLA Chakramani Kanhar, the chief minister said the government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap to fill 65,000 posts over the next two years.

“Between June 12, 2024 and February 12, 2026, the government has already provided appointments to 39,505 candidates in different departments. Fresh recruitment notifications have been issued to accelerate the hiring process and reduce the vacancy burden,” Majhi said.

The chief minister also highlighted steps taken to ensure transparency and fairness in the recruitment process. He said the government has enacted the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 to curb question paper leaks and other malpractices in public examinations.

The legislation empowers authorities to monitor recruiting agencies and take stringent action against irregularities, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the selection process, the CM added.

According to the chief minister, the Higher Education department has 5,826 vacancies, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water 5,154, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department 4,154, Forest, Environment and Climate change 3,589, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste Development department 3,352, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare 2,955 and Water Resources 2,724 vacant posts. Six departments have more than 1,000 and less than 2,000 posts lying vacant, he informed.

While all the 41 departments have vacancy positions, Industries department has the least number of vacancies (three), followed by Science and Technology seven and nine each in E&IT, Mission Shakti and Public Enterprise departments, Majhi stated.