HDFC Bank’s Parivartan impacts 38.7 lakh lives in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: HDFC Bank has impacted over 38.74 lakh lives across Odisha through its CSR arm Parivartan since 2017, marking a significant footprint in 22 of the state’s 30 districts, including seven aspirational districts.

Addressing the media, CSR head of HDFC Bank Nusrat Pathan said the CSR initiatives span six focus areas, including rural development, promotion of education, skill training and livelihood enhancement, healthcare and hygiene, financial literacy and natural resource management.

“Among these, rural development, education and livelihood promotion have delivered the most substantial outcomes in the state. In rural development, over 73,610 farmers have been trained in eco-friendly agricultural practices and climate-resilient cropping while 8,321 acres have been brought under irrigation and 7,473 acres under chemical-free farming.”

Under its flagship ‘Holistic Rural Development Programme’, Nusrat informed, the bank has reached more than 230 villages in Balangir, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, and five other districts. It has also implemented focused development programmes in Angul, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, among others.

Cluster heads Anant Patnaik and Animesh Biswal were present.