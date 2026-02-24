Last 18 months witnessed significant drop in crime, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: The crime situation in the state has shown marked improvement in the last 18 months from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025 as compared to the period from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question from Ramachandra Kadam (Congress), the chief minister said comparison between crimes against women during these two periods show a drop in rape cases by 3.5 per cent and molestation incidents by 2.2 per cent.

“While public harassment of women has gone down by 28.8 pc, dowry-related murder cases have also dropped by 26.1 pc during the period.

Similarly, dowry torture cases have also declined by 8.3 pc while acid attack on women have reduced by 73.3 pc. Meanwhile, non-dowry torture of women has gone down by 1.6 pc and murder cases have declined by 7.4 pc,” the CM informed.

Replying to a question from Prasanna Acharya (BJD), he said 33,021 cases of crimes against women were registered in different police stations across Odisha in 2025. This included 2,994 rape cases, 1,183 cases of sexual harassment, 115 attempt to rape, 1,448 public harassment of women, 7,378 abduction of women, 127 voyeurism, 4,361 dowry torture and 5,419 non-dowry torture cases.

Majhi further informed that 757 eve-teasing cases, 702 cases under section 69 of BNS (sexual relationship with false promise of marriage), two under section 68 of BNS (sexual relationship by a person in authority), 485 stalking, one attempt to acid attack, 111 trafficking of women, 145 dowry homicide and 77 dowry-related suicide cases were also registered in 2025.