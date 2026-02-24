Matriculation exams: Class X girl in Odisha ends life over cheat charge

BERHAMPUR: A Class X girl student of Berhampur ended her life after being reportedly accused of malpractice during the ongoing matriculation examination.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday and came to light when police reached the deceased student’s house at Sriramnagar in Berhampur for investigation on Monday.

Family members said the 16-year-old girl took the extreme step after returning home from the examination on Saturday. A cheat sheet was allegedly found in her possession near the main gate of the examination centre. Subsequently, she was accused of indulging in malpractice by the school authorities, they claimed.

“After appearing for the English examination, she came home and looked visibly distressed. Some teachers reportedly threatened to bar her from the examination, leaving her depressed. Later in the evening, she hanged herself in her room,” alleged family members.

However, authorities of VV Giri government girls high school in Berhampur, the examination centre, refuted the allegations of the student being threatened after the incident. If required, CCTV footage from the examination centre will be reviewed, they said.

Headmistress Chandini Panda said a total of 378 students from the government girls high school and Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Gosaninuagaon are appearing for the examination at the centre. No one has been caught for malpractice so far.