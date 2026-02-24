Minor among three held after person dies after coming into contact with live wire laid to hunt boar in Odisha

JEYPORE: Police on Sunday arrested three persons including a minor for their alleged involvement in the death of a 26-year-old youth who was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire trap laid to hunt wild boars in Pottangi block of Koraput district last week.

The accused are Krishna Guntha (28), Adu Hantal (31) and the 16-year-old minor, all of Deo Pottangi village. The teenager is reportedly the brother of deceased Yogi Khora (26).

Police said on February 19, Yogi accidentally touched a live wire trap in a forested area near Deo Pottangi village and was electrocuted to death. Acting on the complaint lodged by his father, police registered a case and launched an investigation. During probe, the deceased’s younger brother reportedly confessed that he along with Krishna and Adu had laid the live wire trap to hunt boars.

Based on the minor’s statement, police apprehended Krishna and Adu. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if more persons are involved in the illegal hunting activity, police said.