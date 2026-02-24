Odisha Cricket Association meeting to defer poll sparks protest

CUTTACK: A special general body (GB) meeting convened by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) turned stormy after it was proposed to further shift the election of the sports body’s office-bearers, here on Sunday.

During the meeting, the OCA passed a resolution to defer the election till the introduction of a new state Sports Bill. However, some members strongly protested the move and staged a walkout at the Barabati Stadium conference hall where the GB meeting was held.

The OCA election is due from October 2025. However, due to the imminent T20 international match between India and South Africa in December, the members had agreed to postpone it.

The OCA council member and former MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra who was present in the meeting strongly condemned the move calling it an attempt to delay the elections. It’s unethical, he told this paper.

Mohapatra alleged that deferring the election is the violation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) norms. “Sixteen states have already conducted their elections on due date as per the recommendation of the Lodha Committee while OCA is yet to do the same despite tenure of the existing office-bearers ending in October 2025,” he said.